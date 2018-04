France's Jeremy Chardy returns the ball against Italy's Fabio Fognini during the Davis Cup World Group quarter final matches between Italy and France, in Genoa, Italy, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Italy's Fabio Fognini returns the ball against France's Jeremy Chardy during the Davis Cup World Group quarter final matches between Italy and France, in Genoa, Italy, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Italy's Fabio Fognini reacts during the Davis Cup World Group quarter final matches between Italy and France, in Genoa, Italy, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Fabio Fognini rallied from a set down to defeat Jeremy Chardy 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 here Friday and draw Italy level with France at 1-1 in their Davis Cup quarter-final tie.

The world No. 20 needed three hours and 34 minutes to win the clay-court contest and avenge his loss to the 80th-ranked Frenchman at last month's ATP World Tour Masters 1000 hard-court event in Indian Wells, California.