Fabio Fognini of Italy returns a ball against Richard Gasquet of France in the final of the Swedish Open tennis tournament held in Bastad, Sweden July 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Adam Ihse

Richard Gasquet of France returns a ball against Fabio Fognini of Italy in the final of the Swedish Open tennis tournament held in Bastad, Sweden July 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Adam Ihse

Fabio Fognini of Italy celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Richard Gasquet of France at the Swedish Open tennis tournament in Bastad, Sweden July 22, 2018. EPA/Adam Ihse

Third-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy won the Swedish Open title on Sunday after defeating fourth-seeded Richard Gasquet of France 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, lifting his second trophy in 2018.

Fognini, world No. 15, needed one hour and 46 minutes to earn his second win over Gasquet, world No. 29, in their fourth career match.