Italy's Fabio Fognini in action during his 6-4, 6-2 victory over Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro on Aug. 4, 2018, in the final of the Los Cabos Open in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jorge Reyes

Italy's Fabio Fognini hits a forehand to Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro on Aug. 4, 2018, during the final of the Los Cabos Open in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jorge Reyes

Italy's Fabio Fognini, the No. 2 seed, poses with the championship trophy after defeating Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro, the top seed, 6-4, 6-2 on Aug. 4, 2018, in the final of the Los Cabos Open in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jorge Reyes

Italy's Fabio Fognini, the No. 2 seed, defeated Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro, the top seed, 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the Los Cabos Open.

"It's something strange because, of course, at the beginning of the week if you told me that we would be talking about titles ... I am really happy, happy about this week, about my game. Of course, it means a lot for me," Fognini said after Saturday night's match.