Juventus' forward Cristiano Ronaldo is consoled by Valencia's head coach Marcelino Garcia Toral (L) after being sent off during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Valencia CF and Juventus FC at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS

Real Madrid's manager Julen Lopetegui on Friday stressed that using the Video Assistant Referee technology will ultimately help the game of soccer have fewer mistakes.

Regarding the recent controversy over a Cristiano Ronaldo red card, Lopetegui said he did not see the action in which the Portuguese superstar was sent off during the Wednesday Valencia-Juventus UEFA Champions League clash which the Juve "Girlfriend of Italy" defeated the Valencia "Bats" 2-0.