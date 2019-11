Barcelona's forward Leo Messi kicks a penalty for scoring the 0-1 during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Levante UD and FC Barcelona at Ciudad de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Eastern Spain, 02 November 2019. EPA-EFE/Manuel Bruque

Football leagues across Europe have leveled out so far this season with underdogs challenging top-table hegemony.

Following his 1-0 loss to Arsenal last month, Bournemouth coach Eddie Howe said the gap between the North London side and the small club from the south of England was "getting smaller." His declaration was not specific to statistical terms, but more about the sport in general. And his was not a unique case.