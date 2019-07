Michel Platini (L), the president of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) sits with Keramuddin Karim, the President of Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) during a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sep.22, 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/S. SABAWOON

Karim Keramuddin (C), then President of the Afghanistan Football Federation, holds the FIFA Fairplay Award during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013 gala at the Kongresshaus in Zurich, Switzerland, Jan.13, 2014. EPA/FILE/FILE STEFFEN SCHMIDT

Keramuddin Karim, then President of Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) talks with audience during a joint press conference with Michel Platini (not in picture), the president of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sep.22, 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/S. SABAWOON

Five former Afghan soccer officials, accused of sexually abusing some female players, have been indicted by prosecutors, the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement on Monday.

AGO spokesperson Jamshid Rasouli told EFE that the investigation into the case of “sexual and physical abuse of female soccer players was recently completed and (the probe report has been) sent to the Court of Countering Violence Against Women”.