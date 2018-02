Joao Mario (L) of Portugal in action against Bacary Sagna of France during the UEFA EURO 2016 Final match between Portugal and France at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France, July 10, 2016.

French soccer player Bacary Sagna has signed with Benevento Calcio, the Italian Serie A side announced Saturday.

Sagna, 33, who has played for the English Premier League clubs Arsenal FC and Manchester Cit, had been available since July when his contract with the latter ended.