Hellas' Martin Caceres (L) jubilates after scoring the goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match Hellas Verona FC vs Juventus FC at Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy, on Dec. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FILIPPO VENEZIA

Italian soccer team Lazio on Monday announced it had reached an agreement with Serie A rival Hellas Verona to sign Uruguayan defender Martin Caceres.

The former Barcelona and Juventus player signed a one-year contract with Lazio, with the option to extend the contract for another year, the club said in a statement.