Former FC Barcelona President Sandro Rosell (L), in custody since May 2017, stands trial for alleged money laundering at a court in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 25, 2019. EFE-EPA/Fernando Villar POOL

A general view of the court hall during the first day of the trial against the former FC Barcelona President Sandro Rosell for alleged money laundering at a court in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 25, 2019. EFE-EPA/Fernando Villar POOL

Former Barcelona soccer club president Sandro Rosell arrived at Spain’s National Court on Monday to begin a trial in which he faces charges of laundering close to 20 million euros ($22 million) connected to the sale of television rights for Brazil matches and of illegally pocketing at least 6.5 million euros.

Rosell, who is in the dock alongside his wife, Marta Pineda and four other defendants, has denied breaking the law but has nevertheless been in custody awaiting trial since his arrest in May 2017.