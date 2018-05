epa06759239 Spanish soccer player Andres Iniesta hugs Rakuten Inc. CEO and Vissel Kobe Chairman Hiroshi Mikitani (L), after signing his contract documents to join Japan's J-League club Vissel Kobe after leaving Spain's Barcelona, in Tokyo, Japan, 24 May 2018. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

epa06759152 Spanish soccer player Andres Iniesta shows off his new jersey with Rakuten Inc. CEO and Vissel Kobe Chairman Hiroshi Mikitani (L), at the end of a news conference as he joins Japan's J-League club Vissel Kobe after leaving Spain's Barcelona, in Tokyo, Japan, 24 May 2018. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

epa06759243 Spanish soccer player Andres Iniesta waves during a news conference following singing his contracts to join Japan's J-League club Vissel Kobe after leaving Spain's Barcelona, in Tokyo, Japan, 24 May 2018. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Spanish international Andres Iniesta on Thursday signed a contract with Japanese club Vissel Kobe at a press event held in Tokyo.

After weeks of speculation in the Japanese media surrounding the former Barcelona midfielder's potential move, hundreds of reporters were in attendance on Thursday as Iniesta's transfer was finalized.