Eder Balanta (l) of River Plate vies for the ball with Nahuel Zarate (r) of Boca Juniors on Oct. 6, 2013, during their teams' match in Buenos Aires. EFE-EPA/Maximiliano Luna

Nahuel Zarate, who played for two seasons for Boca Juniors but is currently not with any squad, was arrested and admitted to a Buenos Aires hospital for causing an accident in which two people died Sunday morning, police told EFE.

Zarate, 25, who played for Argentine First Division team Atletico Tucuman last season, was driving his own vehicle when he rear-ended a taxi in which two men - 55 and 54 years old - were riding, killing them both.