Photograph showing (from left): Brazilian coach Cuca and former players Edilson da Silva and Ricardinho during a benefit match in Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Dec 8, 2018. EPA-EFE File/Paulo Fonseca

Former Brazilian player Edilson da Silva - who was a member of the national soccer team during the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan - has been arrested on charges of failing to pay court-ordered child support for one of his children, local media said on Sunday.

According to authorities, da Silva was arrested Saturday afternoon while on his way to a benefit game organized by other former players in Rio Negrinho, a small tow in in the southern state of Santa Catarina.