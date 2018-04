Ray Wilkins during an open training session held at Stamford Bridge Stadium, London, Britain, Aug. 25, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL HAMBURY

Former England and Chelsea midfielder Ray Wilkins died on Wednesday at the age of 61 after suffering a heart attack.

Wilkins, Chelsea's youngest permanent captain, wore the England shirt 84 times and participated in two World Cups, and was also assistant coach at Chelsea, Fulham and Aston Villa.