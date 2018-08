Ex New York Giants player, Victor Cruz fighting for the ball against the Chicago Bears Oct. 10 2013 at Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago (USA). EPA-EFE FILE/TANNEN MAURY

Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz, who had a fairy tale career that took him from undrafted free agent to Super Bowl champion, has retired from the National Football League (NFL) and is joining ESPN as an analyst.

The 31-year-old Cruz, known for celebrating touchdowns with a salsa dance in honor of his Puerto Rican grandmother, made his retirement official on Tuesday after being out of football for nearly a year.