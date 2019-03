China national soccer team head coach, Marcello Lippi, during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Quarter final Soccer match between China and Iran in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Veteran Italian coach Marcello Lippi confirmed Monday that the Serie A giant Juventus still has chances to advance through the UEFA Champions league knockout stages, praising its spirit and drive.

Juventus is set to host Atletico on Tuesday in the second leg of the last-16 round, as the Spanish club has claimed a 2-0 victory in the first leg held at Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Feb. 20.