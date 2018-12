Former Panamanian MLB player Bruce Chen on Wednesday separately shared his sports experiences with 280 Panamanian children. Panama City, Panama, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Lemos.

Sam Perkins, formerly of the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, and other retired Major League Baseball standouts on Wednesday separately shared their sports experiences with 280 Panamanian children. Panama City, Panama, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Lemos.

Sam Perkins, formerly of the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, and retired Major League Baseball standout Carlos Baerga on Wednesday separately shared their sports experiences with 280 Panamanian children. Panama City, Panama, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Lemos.

Sam Perkins, formerly of the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, and retired Major League Baseball standout Carlos Baerga on Wednesday separately shared their sports experiences with 280 Panamanian children.

Perkins was joined by former Panamanian national basketball team player Enrique Grenald and by Barbara Farris, who played for the WNBa's Detroit Shock.