Dallas Mavericks player Lamar Odom goes to the basket against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half of the game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, Apr. 4, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH CORBIS OUT

Los Angeles Lakers player Lamar Odom (C) goes for the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder players Serge Ibaka (L) and Nenad Krstic (R), in the first half of their basketball game at the Ford Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Mar. 26, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH CORBIS OUT

Former NBA star Lamar Odom, who retired from the American league in 2014, has announced a return to basketball and will play in China, without revealing the name of his team, state newspaper China Daily reported on Friday.

Odom, aged 38, has played in teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Spain's Baskonia and said on Instagram on Thursday that he was very happy to return to the game.