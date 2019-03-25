Stephon Marbury, a former American professional basketball player, who has resurrected his life and career at his second home in China, picks the United States as his favorite team for the World Cup but anticipates challenge from growing powerhouses like Spain and Argentina.

In a freewheeling interview with EFE, the ex NBA All-Star, with many accomplishments under his belt, spoke about his life in China, how he developed taste for Chinese food, how he admires work ethics of his hosts - nine years since he arrived in the country when he was suffering from depression.