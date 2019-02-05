A former president of a second-tier Spanish soccer club who has been under investigation for alleged money laundering has also allegedly concealed a hoard of luxury vehicles and a significant part of his assets, something which has damaged his case, an investigating magistrate said Tuesday.

Quique Pina, who was chairman of Granada from 2009-16 and also once a soccer player and later an agent, allegedly tried to conceal an Aston Martin, a Bentley and a Porsche Panamera, National Court judge José de la Mata said in a statement.