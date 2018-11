Real Madrid President Lorenzo Sanz (R) and the team's German coach Jupp Heynckes upon their arrival at Madrid airport in Madrid, Spain, on May 21, 1998. EPA-EFE/FILE/Gustavo Cuevas

A regional court in Madrid on Wednesday sentenced a former president of the Spanish soccer club Real Madrid to three years in prison for a tax fraud of almost 6 million euros ($6.8 million) committed between 2008-09.

Lorenzo Sanz and his wife were also fined 622,411 euros (roughly $715,000) each by Spanish tax authorities.