New RCD Espanyol player Jose Antonio Reyes poses for photographers during his presentation as a new player of the Spanish First Division side, in Barcelona, Spain, June 29, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREU DALMAU

Jose Antonio Reyes posing for photographers during his presentation at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Jan. 6, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/Eduardo Abad

Sevilla's Jose Antonio Reyes reacts during the UEFA Europa League final between FC Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk and Sevilla FC at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, May 27, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/Jakub Kaczmarczyk

Atletico Madrid's midfielder Jose Antonio Reyes apologizing to FC Sevilla supporters after scoring a goal during the Spanish First Division soccer match at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 26, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/ALBERTO MARTIN

Jose Antonio Reyes, the former Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid soccer star, has died Saturday in a car accident in southern Spain, according to the club in which he debuted, Sevilla FC.

“We couldn't be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace,” the Spanish team posted to Twitter.