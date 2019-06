Police guard the Clinica Abel Gonzalez in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz is being treated for a gunshot wound, on June 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Relatives and friends gather on June 10, 2019, at the Clinica Abel Gonzalez in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz is being treated for a gunshot wound. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

A security guard stops reporters on June 10, 2019, from entering the Clinica Abel Gonzalez in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz is being treated for a gunshot wound. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was shot over the weekend in the Dominican Republic, the National Police said Monday.

The investigation into the shooting on Sunday of Ortiz, known as "Big Papi" during his playing days, is being expanded, the law enforcement agency said.