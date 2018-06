Dutch coach Guus Hiddink, who helmed the Russian national soccer team for four years, on Thursday paid a visit to his former pupils and cheered them on ahead of their upcoming clash against Spain in the World Cup knockout stage.

Hiddink coached Russia between 2006-10 and led the team to its greatest international success: reaching the semifinal at the 2008 EURO in Austria and Switzerland, which it lost 0-3 against precisely Spain, its rival on Sunday's last-16 tie.