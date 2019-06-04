Sevilla FC's new head coach, Julen Lopetegui (R), shakes hands with the President of Sevilla FC, Jose Castro, during his presentation at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain, June 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sevilla Fc Handout

Sevilla FC's new head coach, Julen Lopetegui, posing next to the badge of the club during his presentation at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain, June 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sevilla Fc Handout

Sevilla FC announced Tuesday the signing of former coach of the Spanish national team and Real Madrid Julen Lopetegui.

The 53-year-old has arrived in Seville and is set to be presented as the coach of the LaLiga side on Wednesday.