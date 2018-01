FIle image of the former president of the Ciudad de Murcia soccer club, Quique Pina, in Murcia, Spain, on July 31, 2003. EPA-EFE FILE/ISRAEL SANCHEZ

Spanish police officers stand guard during a raid at the Cadiz FC soccer team's headquarters in Cadiz, Spain, 31 January 2018. EFE-EPA/ROMAN RIOS

Spanish police on Wednesday arrested a retired soccer player now working as a businessman and agent amid an operation against a money laundering scheme involving players' transfers.

Police sources told EFE that Enrique Pina, known as Quique Pina, had been detained in the southeastern region of Murcia on the orders of the magistrate directing the investigation, José de la Mata from Madrid's 5th court.