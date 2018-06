Peruvian national team player Jefferson Farfan (left) and the sporting director of Peru's soccer federation, Juan Carlos Oblitas, during a World Cup training session at Arena Khimki in Moscow on 23 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Lavandeira jr

The sporting director of the Peruvian soccer federation, Juan Carlos Oblitas, talks to reporters during a World Cup training sesión on 22 June 2018 at Arena Khimki in Moscow. EPA-EFE/Lavandeira Jr

The sporting director of Peru's soccer federation, Juan Carlos Oblitas, during a World Cup training at Arena Khimki in Moscow on 23 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Lavandeira jr

Juan Carlos Oblitas, among the fastest and most lethal wingers and forwards in the history of Peruvian soccer, has followed up his success as a player and coach by serving in a key position in the Andean nation's soccer federation.

Oblitas, who was born in 1951 in the coastal town of Mollendo, qualified for the World Cup as a player in 1978 and 1982, while his recent work at the federation was instrumental in getting Peru back to the World Cup after a 36-year absence.