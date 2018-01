Sumo wrestlers Mongolian yokozuna (grand champions) Hakuho (R) and Harumafuji (C) attend a ritual ceremony at the Yasukuni Shrine for the 'Honozumo', a ceremonial sumo tournament at the Yasukuni Shrine precincts in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 3, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Sumo wrestlers Mongolian yokozuna (grand champions) Hakuho (L) and Harumafuji compete during the 'Honozumo', a ceremonial sumo tournament at the Yasukuni Shrine precincts in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 3, 2015. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Mongolian-born yokozuna or grand champion sumo wrestler Harumafuji Kohei performs a ring-entering ceremony during the New Year's sumo dedication event at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 6, 2017 (reissued Nov. 29, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Sumo wrestler Harumafuji, who retired recently after assaulting a junior wrestler, was on Thursday fined 500,000 yen ($4,440) for the assault - which caused a scandal in Japan - but avoided facing a trial.

The Mongolian ex-wrestler was referred to the prosecution on Dec. 11 and faced a "summary indictment," a judicial process in Japan where the accused avoids a trial, normally used for minor crimes where fines are considered sufficient.