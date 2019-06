Former president of UEFA Lennart Johansson of Sweden is seen prior organisation's executive comittee meeting at Marriott Hotel in Prague, Czech Republic, Dec. 9, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/FILIP SINGER

Former president of UEFA and former vice president of FIFA, Lennart Johansson has died at the age of 89 after a "short illness", Sweden's football association said Wednesday.

During his 17-year reign at the helm of European football's governing body from 1990 to 2007, Johannson oversaw the introduction of the Champions League, which has become one of the world's most prestigious soccer tournaments.