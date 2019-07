Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro serves during his match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov on June 19, 2019, at Queen's Club in London, England. EPA-EFE FILE/Will Oliver

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro, a two-time Olympic medalist, 2009 US Open champion and former world No. 3, has begun rehabilitation from knee surgery, the player's publicist said Thursday.

"In the first phase of rehabilitation, of controlled movement, Delpo is doing three daily physiotherapy sessions," the player's publicist said in a statement.