Former Ukrainian world heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko and director general of democracy at the Council of Europe Snezana Samardzic-Markovic of Serbia became new members of the board of trustees for the UEFA's Foundation for Children, the continental soccer governing body announced Thursday.
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin of Slovenia said he was thrilled that the former pugilist Klitschko and Samardzic-Markovic, a former Serbian sports minister, had joined the children's foundation.