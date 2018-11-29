Former FIFA President Joseph S. Blatter (L) and Former UEFA President Michel Platini (R) are accompanied by Serbia's Minister of Youth and Sports, Snezana Samardzic Markovic (C) during the opening ceremony of the new Serbian FA Sports Centre in Stara Pazova, near Belgrade, Serbia, May 14, 2011. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko poses with his 'Sport' award at the 69th annual Bambi awards ceremony in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 16, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/CLEMENS BILAN

Former Ukrainian world heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko and director general of democracy at the Council of Europe Snezana Samardzic-Markovic of Serbia became new members of the board of trustees for the UEFA's Foundation for Children, the continental soccer governing body announced Thursday.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin of Slovenia said he was thrilled that the former pugilist Klitschko and Samardzic-Markovic, a former Serbian sports minister, had joined the children's foundation.