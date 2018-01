A grid girl smiles prior to the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at the Sochi Autodrom circuit, in Sochi, Russia, Apr. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Grid girls pose on the track before the start of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 20, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

The use of so-called grid girls, promotional female models whose principal job was to join Formula 1 drivers during podium celebrations, is to become a thing of the past as it no longer resonates with the brand, the organization said Wednesday.

In a statement, Formula 1 announced that the end of the practice would be applicable to all of its motorsports competitions during the 2018 championship, which kicks off with the Rolex Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on Mar. 25.