McLaren team chief Eric Boullier during a Formula One pre-season test session at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya race track in Montmelo, Spain, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Formula One team McLaren on Wednesday announced the resignation of racing director Eric Boullier and named Gil de Ferran as his replacement, following a poor start to the team's 2018 season.

In a further shake-up of McLaren's technical leadership team, Andrea Stella was named performance director, while Chief Operating Officer Simon Roberts is to take responsibility for production, engineering and logistics.