The British Formula E driver, Alexander Sims, during an interview with Efe, this Thursday, in Santiago de Chile (Chile). EFE / Patricia Nieto

British driver Alexander Sims (BMW i Andretti Motorsport), currently the points leader in the Formula E Championship, expects the heat of the austral summer and a faster pace due to track adjustments to weigh heavily on the outcome of the Santiago Grand Prix.

While the 45-minute race will again take place in the capital's O'Higgins Park, organizers tinkered with the circuit to allow for faster speeds. And the temperature at Saturday's 4.03 pm start time is forecast to be 35 C (95 F).