German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Scuderia Ferrari and Finnish teammate Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen collide at the start of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, Sept. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari walks through his team garage at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, Sep. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP walks in the paddock at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, Sep. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Formula One drivers were arriving at the Marina Bay circuit in central Singapore on Thursday ahead of one of the sport’s flagship grand prix events.

This year’s race, which will be held on Sunday, could prove to be crucial in deciding the fate of the driver’s championship, as Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel looks to bounce back from a disappointing showing last time around at his team’s home track in Monza where the German lost ground to Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in the race for the title.