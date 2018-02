Toro Rosso Formula One drivers French Pierre Gasly (L) and Brendon Hartley (R) from New Zeland pose during the presentation of the team's new car at Barcelona-Catalunya circuit in Montmelo, Catalonia, Spain, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Haas Formula One drivers French Romain Grosjean (L) and Danish Kevin Magnussen (R) pose during the presentation of the team's new car at Barcelona-Catalunya circuit in Montmelo, Catalonia, Spain, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Force India Formula One drivers Mexican Sergio Perez (L) and French Esteban Ocon (R) pose during the presentation of the team's new car at Barcelona-Catalunya circuit in Montmelo, Catalonia, Spain, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Formula One pre-season testing started on Monday at 9 am (8 GMT) at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain.

Monday's testing featured the highly-anticipated public reveal of the new 2018 Formula One race cars from teams Toro Rosso, Force India and Haas on a cold morning, with temperatures at just four degrees Celsius.