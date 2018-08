(L-R) Silver, Gold and Bronze medal winners Luca Braidot of Italy, Lars Forster of Switzerland and David Valero Serrano of Spain pose during the awards ceremony for the Men's Cross Country Race at the Glasgow 2018 European Mountain Bike Championships, Glasgow, Scotland, on Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

David Valero Serrano of Spain competes in the Men's Cross Country Race at the Glasgow 2018 European Mountain Bike Championships, Glasgow, Scotland, on Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Lars Forster (R) of Switzerland in action during the Men's Cross Country Race at the Glasgow 2018 European Mountain Bike Championships, Glasgow, Scotland, on Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Swiss cyclist Lars Forster on Tuesday won the gold medal in men's cross country mountain biking at the 2018 European Championships held in Glasgow, while Italy's Luca Braidot clinched the silver medal and David Valero Serrano of Spain got the bronze.

Despite gettig off to a bad start, Serrano made a strong comeback to take home the bronze after overtaking rival after rival to finish just 35 seconds behind Forster.