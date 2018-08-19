Duesseldorf's Kevin Stoeger (R) scores the 4-0 lead during the German DFB Cup first round soccer match between TuS Rot-Weiss Koblenz and Fortuna Duesseldorf in Koblenz, Germany, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Duesseldorf supporters light flares during the German DFB Cup first round soccer match between TuS Rot-Weiss Koblenz and Fortuna Duesseldorf in Koblenz, Germany, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK