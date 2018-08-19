Newly-promoted Bundesliga club Fortuna Dusseldorf routed fifth-tier Rot-Weiss Koblenz 5-0 on Sunday in the German Cup first round.
Belgium midfielder Dodi Lukebakio scored a brace within a three-minute stretch to pave the way for the big win.
Duesseldorf's Kevin Stoeger (R) scores the 4-0 lead during the German DFB Cup first round soccer match between TuS Rot-Weiss Koblenz and Fortuna Duesseldorf in Koblenz, Germany, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
Duesseldorf supporters light flares during the German DFB Cup first round soccer match between TuS Rot-Weiss Koblenz and Fortuna Duesseldorf in Koblenz, Germany, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
Rot-Weiss Koblenz's Emre Altin (R) in action against Duesseldorf's Dodi Lukebakio (L) during the German DFB Cup first round soccer match between TuS Rot-Weiss Koblenz and Fortuna Duesseldorf in Koblenz, Germany, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
