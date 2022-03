Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic (L) battles Fiorentina's Igor during the Coppa Italia semifinal first leg in Florence, Italy, on 2 March 2022. EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Fiorentina's Jonathan Ikone in action against Juventus during the Coppa Italia semifinal first leg in Florence, Italy, on 2 March 2022. EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Fiorentina's Lorenzo Venuti (L, background) inadvertently concedes an own goal to Juventus during the Coppa Italia semifinal first leg in Florence, Italy, on 2 March 2022. EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Coppa Italia holders Juventus took a 1-0 lead over Fiorentina with a 1-0 win in Wednesday's first leg of the semifinal thanks to an own goal in stoppage time.

The hosts were dominant in the first leg at Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, outshooting the Bianconeri 22-6, but failed to capitalize on their chances.