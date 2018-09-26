Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa (L) and Celta Vigo's Stanislav Lobotka (R) in action during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta and Atletico at Balaidos stadium, Pontevedra, Spain, Sept. 01,2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LAVANDEIRA JR

Atletico Madrid announced on Wednesday that forward Angel Correa has extended his contract until 2024.

The Argentina forward, 23, will remain linked with the Spanish club for at least five years.