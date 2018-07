Santos Laguna's Jesus Angulo (R) fights for the ball with Toluca's Rubens Sambueza (L) during the Mexican league's Clausura tournament final on May 17, 2018, at Corona Stadium in Torreon, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra

Forward Eduardo Herrera has signed with Liga MX defending champion Santos Laguna, which begins its title defense next weekend, club management said Monday.

The 29-year-old Herrera is joining the Mexican club on a temporary transfer from Scotland's Rangers Football Club, Santos Laguna manager Dante Siboldi said in a statement.