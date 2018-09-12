Spanish forward Sabin Merino poses for the media during his presentation as a new player for Leganes, at the Butarque sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Mateos

Spanish forward Sabin Merino on Wednesday said he was thrilled to join Leganes, during his presentation as the La Liga side's new player.

The 26-year-old Merino joined Leganes for the 2018/2019 season on loan from Athletic Bilbao.