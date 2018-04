Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger (C) leads his team's training session at Arsenal's training facility in London Colney, Britain, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (C) and his teammates warm up during their training session at Arsenal's training facility in London Colney, Britain, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Arsenal players attend their team's training session at Arsenal's training facility in London Colney, Britain, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA/NEIL HALL

Arsenal players Mesut Ozil, Petr Cech, Sead Kolasinac and Jack Wilshere on Wednesday returned to practice on the eve of the first leg match of the Europa League semifinals against Atletico Madrid.

The four players missed Sunday's Premier League match against West Ham United due to injury or illness.