Godoy Cruz goalkeeper Leonardo Burian celebrates after his team scored a goal against Brazil's Gremio in the Copa Libertadores match played on Aug. 9, 2017, at Arena do Gremio, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Silvio Avila

Fourth-Division champion Defensores Unidos beat Superliga Argentina finalist Godoy Cruz on penalties, eliminating the First-Division club from the Copa Argentina.

Defensores Unidos opened the scoring in the 31st minute of Monday's match with a goal from Emanuel Caceres, who injured himself on the play.