Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic of Lotto NL-Jumbo cycling team during the fifth stage of the Basque Country Cycling Tour race, over 164,7km from Vitoria to Eibar, Spain, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

Riders in action during the fifth stage of the Basque Country Cycling Tour race, over 164,7km from Vitoria to Eibar, Spain, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

Spanish rider Omar Fraile (L) of Astana cycling team reacts after winning the fifth stage of the Basque Country Cycling Tour race, over 164,7km from Vitoria to Eibar, Spain, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

Spanish cyclist Omar Fraile (Astana) won Friday's fifth stage of the 2018 Tour of the Basque Country road race and Slovenia's Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) finished second to strengthen his grip on the overall lead.

Another Spaniard, Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), was the third to cross the finish line of the 164.7-km course from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Eibar, while Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott) came in fourth place.