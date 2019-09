Supporters of Australia cheer during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 quarter final match between Australia and the Czech Republic in Shanghai, China, 11 September 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

US head coach Gregg Popovich (C) consults with staff members during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 quarter final match between the USA and France in Dongguan, China, 11 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Rudy Gobert of France in action during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 quarter final match against the USA in Dongguan, China, 11 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

French players celebrate during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 quarter final match against the USA in Dongguan, China, 11 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Donovan Mitchell of the USA reacts after losing the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 quarter final match to France in Dongguan, China, 11 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

France qualified on Wednesday for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinals having prevailed over the two-time defending-champion United States 89-79 at the Dongguan Basketball Center.

It is the second World Cup semis appearance for France in its history, having clinched the bronze medal in the previous edition hosted by Spain in 2014.