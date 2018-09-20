Belgium's team during the UEFA Nation Leagues match between Iceland and Belgium at the Laugardalsvollur national stadium in Reykjavik, Iceland, Sept. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Hanna Andrésdóttir

Current world champion France and Belgium shared top spot of FIFA's ranking of men's national soccer teams issued on Thursday, something that has never happened before.

Brazil came in third, ahead of Croatia and Uruguay, respectively.