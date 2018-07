Fans of Uruguay react after the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Uruguay and France in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

French fans at a public viewing celebrate watching their team winning the FIFA 2018 World Cup quarter final match between France and Uruguay in Noisy Le Grand near Paris, France, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Raphael Varane of France (R) scores the 1-0 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Uruguay and France in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Olivier Giroud (C-L) of France comforts Jose Gimenez of Uruguay after the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Uruguay and France in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

French players (L-R) Samuel Umtiti, Raphael Varane, and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris celebrate after the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Uruguay and France in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

France adopted Uruguay's approach here Friday, defeating the South Americans 2-0 at their own game to advance to the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup.

Les Bleus played the well-organized, tough, and relentless style that has been the trademark of La Celeste, who were hampered by the absence of injured striker Edinson Cavani, the author of both goals in Uruguay's 2-0 knockout stage victory over Portugal.