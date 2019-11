France's Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in action in the doubles decider match against Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Sam Stosur on Nov. 10, 2019, Day 2 of the Fed Cup final tennis competition between Australia and France at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. EPA-EFE/Gary Day/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

France's Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic celebrate winning the doubles decider match against Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Sam Stosur on Nov. 10, 2019, Day 2 of the Fed Cup final tennis competition between Australia and France at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The French team celebrates on Nov. 10, 2019, after winning the Fed Cup on Day 2 of the competition between Australia and France at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The French team celebrates on Nov. 10, 2019, after winning the Fed Cup on Day 2 of the competition between Australia and France at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The French doubles team of Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia defeated the Australian duo of Ashleigh Barty and Samantha Stosur 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday, giving France a 3-2 victory over Australia and its third Fed Cup title.

"It's lots of emotion to share this with Caro after three years ago we failed on the last step of the tie," Mladenovic said. "Today, we just wanted to take this little revenge for ourselves and it's just not describable how we feel right now."