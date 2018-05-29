The French national soccer team on Monday easily beat Ireland 2-0 in a friendly match, despite the torrential rain that fell on Saint Denis, with goals from Olivier Giroud and Nabil Fekir.
The French team, known colloquially as "Les Bleus," led by Coach Didier Deschamps, who was determined to give his star striker Antoine Griezmann a rest, played with an attack line formed by Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Nabil Fekir, enough to subdue Ireland, which also came to the field with many new faces.