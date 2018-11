Kylian Mbappe of France reacts during the International friendly soccer match between France and Uruguay at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, France, 20 November 2018. EPA-EFE/HERVE RANCHIN

Olivier Giroud (C) of France scores on penalty the 1-0 lead during the International friendly soccer match between France and Uruguay at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, France, 20 November 2018. EPA-EFE/HERVE RANCHIN

Antoine Griezmann (L) of France and Rodrigo Bentancour (R) of Uruguay in action during the International friendly soccer match between France and Uruguay at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, France, 20 November 2018. EPA-EFE/HERVE RANCHIN

Olivier Giroud of France reacts during the International friendly soccer match between France and Uruguay at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, France, 20 November 2018. EPA-EFE/HERVE RANCHIN

Uruguay deepened their crisis and managed a fourth consecutive defeat in their friendly match against world champions France on Tuesday, who ended their most glorious year with a 1-0 after a penalty kick from Olivier Giroud.

The Uruguay team, managed by Oscar Tavarez, was full of unusual players and they were struggling to find the brilliance they showed before the World Cup.